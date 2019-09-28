Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NYSE PRU opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

