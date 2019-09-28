Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

