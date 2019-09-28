Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,820 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.96. 124,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,881. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.