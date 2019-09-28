Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.34 Million Stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,050 shares during the quarter. Funko comprises about 7.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Funko worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 41.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at $5,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at $4,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Funko by 108.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 159,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Funko by 69.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,058,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 141,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,555,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514,038 shares of company stock worth $137,698,944. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Funko stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,645,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,289. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $985.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

