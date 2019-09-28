Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 364,550 QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. QuinStreet comprises approximately 2.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

