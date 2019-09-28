Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $463,711.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HBUS, OOOBTC and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.51 or 0.05396627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,624,348,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,565,253 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HBUS, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

