Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-428 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.97 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

PRGS opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

