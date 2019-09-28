Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

NYSEARCA:UFO opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

