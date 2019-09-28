PRiVCY One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $62,708.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00148200 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

