Private Capital Group LLC Sells 649 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

