Private Capital Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 919,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,193,000 after buying an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

SAP stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

