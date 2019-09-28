Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.