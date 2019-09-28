Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

