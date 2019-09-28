Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $107.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

