Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

