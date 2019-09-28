Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,762,000 after buying an additional 5,886,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE ING opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.