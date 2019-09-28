Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 97,038 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,953,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 97,038 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.73% of FedEx worth $2,455,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.96. 1,967,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,061. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $142.49 and a twelve month high of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average of $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

