Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 951,892 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,686,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,892 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises about 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,131,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 1,501,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,232. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.