Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 299,125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 299,125 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.70% of NVIDIA worth $696,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,051,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,582. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $391,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

