Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $492,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 67,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

