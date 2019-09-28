Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 932,710 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 14.98% of Mattel worth $580,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 277,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 31.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

