Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 286,351 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $236,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cna Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

NYSE CNA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.