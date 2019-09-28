Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $209.77 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,817,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aramark were worth $209,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

