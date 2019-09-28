Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 350,546 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.58% of Western Digital worth $220,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 56,833.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.49 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

