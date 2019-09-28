Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 217,385 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.41% of Cardinal Health worth $198,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 469,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.