Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 237 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Zoetis stock opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

