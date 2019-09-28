Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Up 12%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, 170,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 77,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 657.73% and a negative return on equity of 122.54%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

