Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Up 12%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, 170,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 77,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 657.73% and a negative return on equity of 122.54%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.
Read More: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.