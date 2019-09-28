Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Tops $20.04 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bithumb, DigiFinex and Binance. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,690,296 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, IDEX, ABCC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Upbit, TDAX, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

