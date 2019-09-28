Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $59,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $90.69 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

