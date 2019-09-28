Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $576,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

