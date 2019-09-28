Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 3,506,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 6,196.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

