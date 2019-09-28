PLNcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $4,202.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,513.31 or 2.26282306 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023491 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

