PlayChip (PLA) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market cap of $12.94 million and $1,699.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.82 or 0.05385131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015547 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

