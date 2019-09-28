Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 96,601 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,601 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

