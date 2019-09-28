Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,200 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.58% of Warrior Met Coal worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CFO Dale W. Boyles purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 992,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,358. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

