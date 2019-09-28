Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,579,148 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,579,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,906,000. Owens Corning comprises 2.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

