Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $165.36 Million Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group makes up about 3.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.33% of Golden Ocean Group worth $165,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 294,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 220,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,516. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $831.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

