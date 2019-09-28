Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASLN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN remained flat at $$1.79 during trading hours on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

