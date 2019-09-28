Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of NanoString Technologies worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 223,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $37,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 256,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,304. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.22. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

