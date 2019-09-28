Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.04, 881,608 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,350,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

