Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

