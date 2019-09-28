Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

