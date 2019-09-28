Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,240 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $54.62 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

