Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $214.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $216.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

