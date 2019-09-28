Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 253,370 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cree by 82.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,495 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cree by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,360 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.95 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.