Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.25 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.76.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $142.49 and a 52-week high of $243.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

