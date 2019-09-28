Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.99 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,368 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

