Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,231 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

MTD stock opened at $699.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $681.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

