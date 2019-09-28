Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

DOC stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

