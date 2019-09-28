Photon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Photon has a market capitalization of $183,076.00 and $44.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 111.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.02111788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.96 or 0.02714799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00677547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00698419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00478024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,487,247,152 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

